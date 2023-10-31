PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary; Shah flags off ‘Run for Unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the country on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Remembering his contributions to the nation, PM Modi said Sardar Patel's commitment to national integration continues to guide the citizens. PM Modi attends special event at Kevadia, Gujarat, where the Statue of Unity is situated.(PTI)

“On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi attends special event in Gujarat

The Prime Minister attended a daredevil stunts event organised by CRPF's women personnel at the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary. Notably, the central force is formed following the visions of Sardar Patel, who is also considered as the founder of CRPF.

Artises from villages along the India-China border also perfomed at the event.

Amit Shah flags off ‘Run for Unity’

A special event was held at New Delhi's Patel Chowk where President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union home minister Amit Shah among other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Patel.

The birth anniversary is observed as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’, which is marked with a ‘Run for Unity’ rally, flagged off by Shah from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital. The flagging off was followed with a Unity oath.

Amit Shah recalled Sardar Patel's contribution in national unity and said the first Home Minster of the country is the reason for a united India. During the address, Shah said how Sardar Patel worked towards bringing together all the principalities those were split by the British at the time of India's independence.

Rajnath Singh celebrated in UP

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh attended the ‘Run for Unity’ rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow where he announced the prospective launch of ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ by PM Modi.

"PM Modi is set to launch 'Mera Yuva Bharat' programme, wherein youth will get the opportunity and the stage to participate in the work of nation building," he said addressing the event.

Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Remembering the Iron Man on his 148th birth anniversary, the Congress President said that Sardar Patel united the entire country in the thread of unity and integrity.

"Tributes to the Iron Man of India, the country's first Deputy Prime Minister, former Congress President and our source of inspiration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his birth anniversary, who united the entire country in the thread of unity and integrity," Kharge posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON