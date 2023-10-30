Morning briefing: Andhra train accident kills 13; Jaishankar on India's strong position on terror & all latest news

At least 13 people died and over 50 others were injured when two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident took place when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special (08504) rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger (08532). The railways has cited human error as a possible cause with the Rayagada-bound train having likely jumped the signal. Sourabh Prasad, divisional railway manager of the Waltair division, said the collision took place at roughly 7:10 pm. “The Vishakhapatnam-Palasa train was waiting on the track between Alamanda and Kantakpalli railway stations of the Kothavalasa block when the collision took place.” Dig deeper.

The railways has cited human error as a possible cause.(ANI video screengrab)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India will have no credibility if it does not consider terrorism as serious when it impacts other countries. His statement comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and India's abstention from a UN resolution on truce in Israel as it did not condemn Hamas for the terror attacks. "We take a strong position on terrorism because we are big victims of terrorism. We will have no credibility if we say that when terrorism impacts us, it's very serious; when it happens to somebody else, it's not serious. We need to have a consistent position," Jaishankar said. Dig deeper.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami delivered a brilliant opening spell, setting the stage for India's dominant 100-run victory over England in the World Cup on Sunday. With spin, Kuldeep Yadav was key for India and produced an incredible delivery that earned him the wicket of captain Jos Buttler during the 16th over. The left-arm spinner picked another wicket later in the innings when he dismissed Liam Livingstone for 27; yet, there came a moment later in England's run-chase when Rohit couldn't help suppress his anger at Kuldeep. Dig deeper.

Celebrities attended the OTT Play Awards last night in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajkummar Rao, Mithila Palkar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Saiee Manjrekar, and many more. Celebs arrived on the red carpet dressed in striking looks. While some looked stunning in their eye-catching outfits, some did not impress with their OOTDs. Scroll through to find out who wore what at the award show. Dig deeper.

Matthew Perry’s family has broken their silence after the actor’s death at 54. Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. His family has now told the news outlet PEOPLE that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. Dig deeper.

