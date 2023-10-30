Three of family killed after car plunges into lake in Karnataka

Bengaluru Three members of a family dies in a car accident in Tumakuru district. (Representative Image)

Three members of a family died on the spot after a car plunged into a lake early on Sunday at Ramalingapura in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district, police said.

“The accident occurred at around 5 am,”Sirat own police sub-inspector N Manje Gowda said

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Yamuna (25), her uncle Doddanna (38), and her aunt Chikkamma (35). Praveen, a bank employee and husband of Yamuna, escaped unhurt by swimming.

The family of four from Tumakuru were heading towards Dharmasthala for a pilgrimage from their house when the incident occurred. “The family had planned to visit Dharmasthala and go back at night, hence started early morning,” Gowda said.

Praveen’s wife Yamuna was driving the Alto car, and lost control near the lake in Ramalingapura. Praveen, the lone survivor, got out of the water and sought for help. Local villagers went to the spot but could not locate the car, police officials said.

The police and fire brigade personnel recovered the bodies from the lake. “The lake has no stone or iron revetment alongside the road,” Veerabhadrappa, a villager, told reporters. He said the lake is around 20 feet lower from the road, and has a depth of 10 -12 feet. “If the authorities had constructed revetment the accident could have been averted,” he said.

“We have registered a case under IPC section 279 (endangering human life by negligent driving) and are further investigating the case,” Gowda said.

