Congress CM works for Adani? it's Rahul Gandhi's faux pas; BJP thinks otherwise

In what was supposed to be a jibe against the BJP, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remark during a rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh backfired against his party. In a puported slip of tongue, Rahul Gandhi suggested that the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state works for Adani, when he was attacking the central government of ‘serving the rich’. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi's faux pas happened while he was attacking the BJP government in the Centre by alleging that policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government are being made to suit the interests of few people in the country, including industrialist Gautam Adani who owns the Adani Group.

“You serve the interests of Adani 24X7. The Chief Minister you have here also works for people like Adani. However, we work for the farmers, labourers and small businessmen. This is the difference,” the Congress leader said. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel among other senior leaders of Congress were also present at the rally.

Meanwhile, the BJP left no chance to point out Rahul Gandhi's remark and the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya preferred to believe the Congress leader ‘admitted’ that the Chhattisgarh CM works for Adani.

"Rahul Gandhi admits that Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel works for Adani all the time. Finally, the truth is emerging, that it is the Congress, which has patronised Adani, the corporate group, Rahul doesn’t tire of targeting. What a joke he is!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a video clip of Rahul Gandhi giving his speech.

