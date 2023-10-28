News / India News / ‘Their roots are from Italy’: Amit Shah's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi in poll-bound MP

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 28, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh election: Union home minister Amit Shah accused Congress of stalling the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying their roots ‘are from Italy and not from India’.

Addressing a poll rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, the minister said,"Everywhere, people are talking about India's development. The country is being hailed. In the past nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India to new heights at a global stage".

"Congress does not see positive things. This brother and sister (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) keep roaming across the country and keep asking, what happened...well they won't understand because their roots are from Italy not from India...", Shah said.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Saturday,(ANI/X)
“Congress used to stop and hinder the Ram Mandir construction. In 2019, people of Madhya Pradesh gave so many seats and made PM Modi for the second time, he silently went and laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir and in January Lord Ram's idol will be installed there”, the home minister added.

While addressing the rally in Chhindwara, the bastion of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, Shah lashed out at the former chief minister."Supporters of Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are ready to tear each others' clothes. Such a party that is not united and does politics for a 'family' cannot bring progress in Madhya Pradesh", he added.

The saffron party seeks to retain power in Madhya Pradesh which goes to poll on November 17 to elect its 230-member assembly. The BJP had won 109 seats in the 2018 election while the Congress formed government under the leadership of Kamal Nath after winning 114 seats. However, Nath had to resign in 2020 after 23 Congress MLAs including six ministers resigned and the government was reduced to minority.

The BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan once again following the collapse of the Congress government.

Story Saved
