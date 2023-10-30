Kerala blast toll rises to three, all-party meet today: What we know so far

The toll from the blast during a meeting of a Christian sect in Kalamassery town in Kerala rose to three after a 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday, reported PTI. The blast took place around 9.30 am on Sunday.(HT photo)

The girl has been identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district.

In the statement issued by the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, the girl was admitted to the hospital with severe burns covering 95% of her body.

Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 am, it said, according to PTI.

Two people were killed and over 50 injured in the bomb blast during a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses at a private convention centre in Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

Hours after the attack, a man, Dominic Martin, claimed responsibility for the blast and surrendered before the police. He said he was a member of the religious group but had been angered by some of its teachings.

Here's what else we know about the blast

The attack was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED). Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard were dispatched to the incident site.

The blast ripped through the convention centre around 9:30 am, as nearly 2,500 people were in the middle of a prayer.

Survivors recalled loud explosions and a “fireball” in the middle of the centre. Smoke soon consumed the large space, leaving people scrambling for safety.

Among those who died on Sunday were 53-year-old Kumari (53), who was being treated at the government medical college, but succumbed after suffering 90% burns. The other deceased, who was closest to the explosion, died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations into the blast site suggest that a timer-based low-intensity IED was used to target the congregation, investigators said.

“There were no traces of shrapnel to multiply the impact of the blast. However, the IED was placed near an oil container to exacerbate the fire,” an official had said, adding that they are “not ruling out a terror angle” in the attack.

Political leaders across parties condemned the blast, even as the opposition, particularly the BJP, attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on the “worsening” law and order situation.

Vijayan has announced a special 20-member team to probe the blast. He also called for an all-party meeting today. “What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate," he said.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan called the death and injuries a horrific tragedy and said that this was unacceptable in a democracy and a rule-of-law society.

