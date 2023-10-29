‘Their teachings are seditious’, says man who took responsibility for Kerala blast. What we know about him

An IED blast rocked a convention center of Jehovah's Witnesses Christian religious group in Kerala's Kalamassery on Sunday, killing a woman and injuring more than 45 people.



While the investigation into the incident is underway, a man went to the Kokadra police station, claiming responsibility for the incident. The Kerala Police said the man identifying himself as Dominic Martin also provided some ‘evidence’ which is currently under investigation.



Here are five things we know about this ‘suspect:-



1. Martin is said to have shared a video on social media platform, in which he claimed to have been associated with Jehova's Witnesses group for the past 16 years. According to him, the teachings of the religious group were ‘seditious’, PTI reported.



2. In the viral video which is no longer available, Martin reportedly said that he is not aware about what transpired at the convention centre but is taking full responsibility.



3. The man said he realised that Jehova's Witnesses, according to him, was not a good organisation. Martin also claimed he told the organisation several times to ‘correct’ its teachings but nothing happened.



4. According to Martin, Jehovah's Witnesses and its ideology were ‘dangerous’ for the nation and had to be put to end in the state. "But their ideology is wrong. Jehovah's Witnesses, your ideology is wrong. You do not help anyone or respect anyone. You want everyone to be destroyed, except yourself. That is your ideology," he alleged.

An ambulance arrive carrying the injured people to the hospital after multiple explosions took place at a prayer convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area in Kochi.(ANI)