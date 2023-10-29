2 dead in IED attack on congregation in Kerala

Two people were killed and over 50 injured after a bomb blast during a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian sect, at a private convention centre in Kalamassery town in Kerala on Sunday morning, sending shockwaves through the state and putting authorities across the country on alert. People rush to save themselves after the blast. (PTI)

Hours after the attack, a man, Dominic Martin, who said he was a member of the religious group but had been angered by some of its teachings claimed responsibility for the blast — which was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) — and surrendered at the Kodakara police station.

Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard reached the scene within hours of the blast, after orders from Union home minister Amit Shah, who also spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured the state of all possible help.

The blast ripped through the convention centre around 9.30am, as nearly 2,500 people shut their eyes in prayer. Survivors recalled loud explosions and a “fireball” in the middle of the centre. Smoke soon consumed the large space, leaving people scrambling for safety.

People present at the meeting said that Sunday marked the final day of a three-day zonal conference at the Zamra International Convention Centre and Exhibition Centre, an annual event usually marked by prayers, talks and symposiums. This year’s theme was kshama or patience, members said.

“We start meetings with a prayer. On Sunday, we stood up and closed our eyes, but barely a minute in, there was a loud explosion from the middle of the hall, near the spot where the audio console was kept. Within seconds, there was another sound of an explosion. I could see fire and smoke going up in the air just five rows of chairs ahead of me,” said VK Michael, a man in his 50s who attended the conference with his family.

There was shock and confusion in the immediate aftermath, another person present said, as chairs caught fire with people looking to flee as the flames spread. A woman who asked not to be identified, said, “The entire hall quickly became filled with smoke that made it difficult for people especially the elderly to breathe. We somehow managed to rush out.”

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, two kilometres away. Kerala health minister Veena George, after visiting the blast site and the injured at hospitals, told reporters, “A total of 52 people sought treatment in connection with the blasts out of which 17 are admitted to the intensive care units (ICU) of various hospitals. Five of them, including a 12-year-old child, are critical.”

One of the deceased has been identified as Kumari (53), who was being treated at the government medical college, but succumbed after suffering 90% burns. The other deceased, closest to the explosion, died on the spot, with the body charred beyond immediate recognition.

Preliminary investigations into the blast site suggest that a timer-based low intensity IED was used to target the congregation, investigators said. An NIA team, led by the superintendent of police (SP), is likely to take over the probe soon. Investigators said that they found batteries and wires that establish the use of a timer, but a forensic examination will detail the type of explosive used. Officials said that there was no shrapnel that would have maximised impact but the IED was placed near an oil container to exacerbate the fire.

Hours after the blast, Martin claimed responsibility for the attack, saying he was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

A top police officer, under the condition of anonymity, told HT, “Dominic Martin, who claimed responsibility for the blast, is the main accused. We are questioning him. He is likely to be arrested on Monday.”

“He claimed to be a member of the sect and submitted some evidence of his involvement in the blast. We are examining it,” said MR Ajith Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order).

Meanwhile, the police filed a preliminary FIR, without naming a suspect, under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3(A) of the Explosive Substances Act, sections 1908 and 16 (1)(a) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act, 1967 (Amendment 2012).

Before he surrendered, Martin also put up a video on Facebook, claiming responsibility for the attack.

He said he had been a Jehovah’s Witness for 16 years, but had begun to realise there was “something wrong” with the group six years ago and claimed he asked them to stop “promoting hatred and sedition” but was ignored.

“I was the one who conducted the bomb blast. I am making this video to explain why I did it. I have been with the Jehovah’s Witnesses sect for 16 years. Initially, I didn’t take it seriously. But six years ago, I realised that it was a bad sect and that it’s teachings were anti-national. I asked them several times to correct their ways. But they were not ready to do it,” he said.

Chief minister Vijayan promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

“It’s a very, very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident and are taking it very seriously,” the chief minister said in a statement on Sunday. He also called for an all-party meeting on Monday in the wake of the attack.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan condemned the blasts saying, “The way this blast has been used to disturb the congregation is absolutely condemnable. I am sure that the law & order enforcement agencies will act in a manner so that there is no repetition of such an act.”

Leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan in a statement said, “Let a serious police investigation take place. Let the real details come out. Everyone should take care not to cause problems by spreading rumours. Those admitted to the hospitals should get the best treatment.”

