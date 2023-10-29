Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces 20-member team to probe blast at convention center in Kalamassery
Oct 29, 2023 08:42 PM IST
Two women have been killed and over 40 injured in the blast at a convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced a special 20-member team to probe the blast that took place at a convention center in Kalamassery, killing two persons and injuring more than 40 people.
“What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate. Currently, 41 people are hospitalised, 27 people admitted in Ernakulam Medical College…4 people discharged. 2 people have died, and 5 are critical. A special team led by ADGP Law and Order will be investigating this incident...20 members will be in the investigating team. An all-party-meeting has been called for tomorrow", he said at a briefing in Thiruvananthapuram.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
