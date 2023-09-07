Morning briefing: US on G20 joint declaration, Modi's message on ‘Bharat’ debate; all the latest news

The United States has expressed cautious optimism regarding the possibility of a joint declaration at the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. John Kirby, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communication, acknowledged the challenges of aligning the diverse interests of the G20 member nations. He emphasized that it is difficult to achieve consensus among 20 nations but expressed hope in working towards a joint communique. Kirby pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine might pose a significant obstacle, as countries like Russia and China often resist signing language in alignment with the international community. Dig deeper

More news on G20 Summit: G20 draft text on Ukraine does not go ‘far enough’: EU view

John Kirby is the coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday convened a meeting with the Union council of ministers to assess preparations for the upcoming G20 summit. He instructed his colleagues to fulfil their protocol duties and combat falsehoods and attacks while addressing issues of faith. Modi also cautioned them against getting involved in the contentious debate over the possibility of renaming India as "Bharat." The controversy arose when a G20 dinner invitation referred to President Droupadi Murmu as "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India." The ministers were advised to avoid making statements that could spark controversies during the G20 Summit. Dig deeper

More news on ‘Bharat vs India’ debate: Shashi Tharoor comes up with alternate name for INDIA bloc amid ‘Bharat’ debate

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Smriti Irani takes veiled jibe at Udhayanidhi Stalin over his ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remark, says no one can challenge their religion till the 'bhakts' are alive Dig deeper

PM Modi receives a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora in Jakarta upon arriving for the Asean-India Summit Dig deeper

India News

‘Akhand Bharat’ to be reality before today’s youngsters grow old, says RSS chief Dig deeper

China ahead in race to build border infra, but India has reduced gap in past 3 yrs: BRO chief Dig deeper

Mob defies curfew, 40 injured in forces’ Manipur crackdown Dig deeper

Global Matters

Indian American entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy vows to pardon peaceful Jan 6 protesters if elected US President Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chinese delegation led by vice premier Liu Guozhong to visit North Korea on foundation day, state media says Dig Deeper

Good Read

The Kunbi saree, once on the verge of fading into obscurity in Goa, is experiencing a revival thanks to efforts by designers and the government. Traditionally worn by the Kunbi and Gauda tribes, the handwoven cotton saree had become less popular as younger generations sought to shed their traditional identity markers. However, initiatives by fashion designers like Verma D’Mello and government programs have brought the Kunbi saree back into the spotlight. It is now featured on fashion runways, at ceremonial events, and even mandated as an official gift. Despite the revival, challenges remain, including the need to ensure benefits reach the communities involved and concerns about cultural appropriation. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Virat Kohli's sharing of his YoYo test score on Instagram. Kohli's action, which revealed his score of 17.2 during the Asia Cup training camp, was deemed a 'breach of contract' by the BCCI, who advised players against disclosing confidential information. However, it was later reported that Shubman Gill achieved a higher score of 18.7, sparking discussions about fitness levels. Gavaskar cautioned against overanalyzing Gill's score, emphasizing the age difference between the two players. He suggested that making YoYo test results public could help maintain transparency and ensure that all players meet the minimum standards for selection. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The release of the film "Haddi" featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed as a transgender initially raised curiosity, hinting at a potential exploration of the crime underworld run by some transgender individuals. However, as you delve into the movie, it offers much more. Director Akshat Ajay Sharma cleverly utilizes the transgender community as a compelling trope to unveil the hidden criminal network in the capital city. The film revolves around themes of vengeance, violence, power, and retribution. "Haddi" is marked by trigger-happy characters on a murderous spree, resulting in intense and gory action sequences. Despite the trailer revealing much of the plot, the film manages to maintain viewer engagement. What stands out is Nawazuddin's meticulous transition into the transgender character, with attention to minute details. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra stole the spotlight at the Victoria's Secret World Tour event during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Among the illustrious guest list were stars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, and Emily Ratajkowski. Priyanka, the brand ambassador for Victoria's Secret, graced the pink carpet in a captivating outfit—an alluring see-through metallic dress worn over a black bikini set from Giambattista Valli's Fall/Winter 23 Ready To Wear collection. Her black dress was adorned with hundreds of golden sequin embellishments, featuring a torso cut-out, full-length scalloped sleeves, and a revealing silhouette that highlighted her figure. Dig deeper

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON