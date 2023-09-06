UPSC aspirants, Ukraine returnees on Delhi Police’s list of anti-G20 protesters

The Delhi Police is on the alert to thwart attempts by groups to organise protests around the G20 venues, senior Delhi Police officers said on Wednesday. Security equipment placed on the top of the Taj Palace Hotel ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The two-day summit will take place on September 9 and 10 and will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

On an expansive list of “possible threats” who may stage protests during the G20 Summit, senior officers of the intelligence wing of Delhi Police said are non-governmental organisations with a history of public protests, left-wing activists who may hold protests around the event venue, Tibetans who protest against China, MBBS students who had to leave Ukraine and even Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examinations and medical students who returned from Ukraine after war broke out there in its list

The concern over UPSC aspirants is a new rule mandating they score at least 33% marks in CSAT General Studies-II paper in the preliminary examinations; while MBBS students who returned from Ukraine may stage protests against the Russian delegation.

Delhi Police, in an internal report, also identified 22 international and national organisations and nearly 200 people, including left-leaning activists who they believe could possibly hold protests around the event.

A senior police officer said keeping in view the scale of the Summit, intelligence regarding all probable threats have been gathered.

“Even small groups have been put under the scanner. We have certain information about probable protests by UPSC aspirants and MBBS students who were compelled to leave Ukraine. Irrespective of the quantum of protests, we have gathered information about all probable protester. These inputs will be taken into consideration while laying out the security arrangements,” he said, asking not to be named.

The Delhi Police has decided not to give permission to any protest or demonstration during the Summit.

“Adequate multilayered security arrangements will be made on a round-the-clock basis at all strategic locations such as G20 venues, routes, hotels, airport terminals and other vital establishments in New Delhi, north and central districts such as Jantar Mantar, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, Raj Ghat, Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Prime Minister’s Office and historical monuments,” the officer cited above said.

Another senior officer said a police team is monitoring social media feeds of some foreign organisations, their Indian counterparts and other “persons of interest”.

A third senior officer said to counter the threat from drones, adequate deployment will be made on high-rise structures and buildings. “The officers of the bordering police stations will liaise with police stations of neighbouring states to maintain vigil at the border,” he said.

Police have also made security arrangements at the Chinese Embassy and the hotel where the Chinese delegation will stay, and a close watch is being kept on Tibetans living in Delhi and on the movement of those in Dharamsala.

The third officer said pro-Khalistan activities cannot be ruled out. Police are keeping a close watch on radical Sikh organisations and their sympathisers.

