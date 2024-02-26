Morning news bulletin: Top 5 stories on February 26

Good morning! Here are the top stories in your morning news bulletin on February 26. People gather at the site after Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified assailants, at Jhajjar on Sunday. (ANI)

Abhay Chautala's big claim after INLD leader's death

Abhay Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal has claimed that the party's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee, who was killed by unidentified assailants in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday, had earlier told him that his life was in danger. Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker, identified as Jai Kishan, were killed when the assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets. Abhay Chautala, who visited the hospital in Bahadurgarh where the bodies were kept, accused the Haryana government of failing to provide Nafe Singh Rathee with security despite there being a threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij. Speaking to reporters there, Abhay Chautala also demanded a CBI probe into the incident. "The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security," news agency PTI quoted Abhay Chautala as saying. "Rathee had earlier told me six months ago that he was informed by some police personnel that he faced a life threat. Later, I also spoke to SP Jhajjar over phone and brought this to his notice.... Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen," Abhay Chautala added. Read full story here

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Niranjan Hiranandani get ED summons

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his son Darshan Hiranandani, the promoters of prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on February 26 with respect to two of its housing projects in Panvel and Chennai. On Thursday, ED conducted searches at four premises linked to the Hiranandani Group and its group entities in connection with its probe. ED sources on Sunday said that the agency had mailed its summons via an email to Darshan Hiranandani as he is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While ED asked the Hiranandanis to appear before its Mumbai office, they may choose to submit to it their responses through authorised representative/s, the sources said. When contacted by HT, an official spokesperson of the Hiranandani Group said, “The ED search is over. We are not aware of anything further. We shall be submitting further documents (as required).” Read full story here

Pakistani woman mobbed over attire

A woman in Pakistan's Lahore was rescued by police after she was mobbed by a group of people for wearing attire with Arabic prints on it. In a video that went viral on social media, the woman was seen sitting with her hands covering her face in what appeared to be a restaurant in Pakistan. A woman police officer who came to her rescue can be seen urging the crowd to not resort to any violence and afterwards helped her move out of the place. Posting the video of the incident on social media platform X, Pakistan's Punjab Police wrote, "ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan". Read full story here

Dhruv Jurel's fight back

The cracks had widened. The pitch had uneven bounce. England looked primed to take a big first-innings lead against India and build towards a potential 2-2 draw in Ranchi in the five-match Test series. The deficit stood at 134 when Day 3 resumed with India's tail exposed. However, after No. 9 Kuldeep Yadav's resilient show of 28 off 131 ended following the opening hour on the third morning at the JSCA International, young Dhruv Jurel marshalled on alone. Jurel notched up his maiden Test fifty before steadily making a move towards the big triple-figure mark. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was left devastated at the stroke of lunch as Tom Hartley denied him the opportunity. But a rapturous reaction from the Ranchi crowd and the Indian dressing room uplifted his spirit. Jurel did nothing wrong against that delivery from Hartley. The flighted ball gripped extra and turned past the bat from middle and leg to hut the off stump. The youngster was left in complete disbelief at seen the stumps broken. He was well set for a century, which he truly deserved after the fight he put on against the England spinners and on that Ranchi track that showed low bounce. Read full story here

Kangana Ranaut mistakes satirical post

Actor Kangana Ranaut re-shared a satirical post on the recently passed Anti-Cheat Bill. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in February to curb cheating and other unfair means in various public examinations. The satirical post Kangana had shared gave it a twist and spoke about cheating that exists in relationships. Kangana mistook the satirical Anti-Cheat Bill post to be ‘real news’ and called it ‘the most needed bill’ on Sunday, taking to Instagram Stories. She also took a dig at ‘star wives’ and how they should thank the government for the bill. However, she deleted her posts hours later. Sharing a screenshot of the satirical note, Kangana had written, “Ahem ahem, welcome to Ram Rajya, all-star wives can thank this government (three heart faces and folded hands emojis).” Read full story here