Kangana Ranaut mistakes satirical post on anti-cheating bill to be about relationships, deletes it later

Actor Kangana Ranaut re-shared a satirical post on the recently passed Anti-Cheat Bill. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in February to curb cheating and other unfair means in various public examinations. The satirical post Kangana had shared gave it a twist and spoke about cheating that exists in relationships. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut shares Oppenheimer pic, thinks he had the appearance of ‘typical rishi, munis’) Kangana Ranaut shared posts on Instagram.

Kangana thought satirical post was real

Kangana mistook the satirical Anti-Cheat Bill post to be ‘real news’ and called it ‘the most needed bill’ on Sunday, taking to Instagram Stories. She also took a dig at ‘star wives’ and how they should thank the government for the bill. However, she deleted her posts hours later. Sharing a screenshot of the satirical note, Kangana had written, “Ahem ahem, welcome to Ram Rajya, all-star wives can thank this government (three heart faces and folded hands emojis).”

Kangan talks about ‘most needed bill’

The actor also added, "This was the most needed bill for the safety of young vulnerable women, who fall for the fake promises of marriage and even for the sanctity of the institution of marriage, in the age of dating and hookup apps behaving immoral, frivolous, inconsistent and simply perverted has become cool, some remand in jail and fine in crores should fix the urge of tinger and ginger (ginger emoji)."

What was the satire post about

A part of the original post read, "In a groundbreaking move, the Lok Sabha recently passed the Anti-Cheat Bill, signaling a significant shift in the legal landscape surrounding relationships in India. The legislation imposes stringent penalties for individuals caught cheating in relationships, with a severe punishment of 10 years of imprisonment and a hefty fine of 1 crore rupees. This move aims to address concerns related to the emotional well-being of individuals involved in romantic partnerships and reflects a growing recognition of the impact of infidelity on mental health."

It also added the disclaimer, "This is NOT real news. This post is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only. If you are mentioned above and wants to take it down, contact me."

About the actual Anti-Cheat Bill

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, mentions the kinds of unfair means in examinations that are punishable by law once enacted, and the punishment for the offences. According to this bill, any individual or persons found guilty of unfair means and offences will be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may extend to five years and with a fine up to ten lakh rupees.

The draft bill stated that if an investigation finds the offence under this act has been committed with the consent or connivance of any director, senior management or the persons in-charge of the service provider firm, the guilty person shall be liable for imprisonment for a term not less than three years but which may extend to ten years and with fine of one crore rupees.

