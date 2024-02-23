Kangana Ranaut shares Oppenheimer pic, thinks he had the appearance of ‘typical rishi, munis’

Kangana Ranaut has some words for American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The actor took to her X account to share that she feels how Oppenheimer's body resembles exactly like that of ‘rishi, munis.’ (Also read: Vikas Bahl gives an update on Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen 2; says the sequel will ‘happen soon’) Kangana Ranaut wrote about the physical appearance of Oppenheimer.

What Kangana said

“His body like typical Rishi / munis bodies description in our scriptures, it’s true as a thinker and an intellectual person your body start to shrink or be of very little importance to you, just like your food and worldly assets/social life… your mental absence in the physical world and your passionate engagement with other worlds ( in Oppenheimer case cosmic and atomic worlds) starts to reflect in your appearance,” Kangana wrote on a X post that shared a picture of the physicist standing shirtless in shorts and smoking a pipe.

Kangana's review of Oppenheimer

The physicist's life was the subject of the Academy nominated film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. Actor Cillian Murphy was seen essaying the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ in the film, a performance which has recently fetched him the BAFTA award and Golden Globe award for Best Actor. He is also nominated for an Oscar for Lead Actor.

Earlier Kangana had shared her review of Oppenheimer with fans when the film had released last year in July. She said her favourite part of the film was the reference to the Bhagavad Gita. She said in Hindi, “This is a story of a Jewish physicist who made atomic bomb during World World 2 for America. They think he is leftist. He is deeply political person. As American think that he might be an agent of Soviet Union and considers him anti-national, he ends up creating nuclear power to prove them wrong. But, amid this, his humanity rises and challenges him, which leads to a conflict. This is the theme of the film.” “My favourite part is the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu – when he channelises his inner Vishnu,” she added.

