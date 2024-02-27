Morning news bulletin: Top 5 stories on February 27

Good morning! Here are the top stories in your morning news bulletin on February 27. Preparations under way for the Rajya Sabha election at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan. (PTI PHOT0)(HT_PRINT)

Rajya Sabha polls in UP: Advantage BJP

The Rajya Sabha biennial election has exposed chinks in the ranks of political parties, especially the Opposition INDIA bloc, a day before legislators vote to elect 10 MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats and 11 candidates in the fray with the BJP nominating eight candidates and the Samajwadi Party having fielded three candidates. The BJP and the SP appear to have no problems in winning seven and two seats, respectively, if the MLAs of both the camps vote as per their declared positions. But reports that eight SP MLAs skipped a dinner and meeting hosted by party chief Akhilesh Yadav has further heightened speculation. The Samajwadi Party is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. On the poll eve, both the camps indulged in dinner politics for last minute lobbying, though the BJP appears to be on a firm footing. Read full story here

Kashmiri journalist Yana Mir vs Delhi Customs

Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely and the "privileges are not above law", the Delhi customs said on Monday after a video by a Kashmiri journalist over her bag checking at the Delhi airport went viral. The response came after the journalist, Yana Mir, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of her bag's checking by the customs officials on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. "Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss Ms Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout. Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story," the Delhi Customs said on X, in reply to Mir's post. The department also shared video footage in its reply supporting its claim. Read full story here

Joe Biden hopes cease-fire

President Joe Biden has said that he hopes there will be a ceasefire by “next Monday” in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. On being asked when a ceasefire may begin, Biden said during an appearance at an ice cream shop in New York city on Monday, February 26, with comedian Seth Meyers, “Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend, I mean, the end of the weekend.” “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close, it’s not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire,” Biden added. Hamas previously backed off some important demands in hostage negotiations and paused in fighting in Gaza after Israel accused its position of being “delusional,” CNN reported. “The major obstacles have been resolved in terms of Hamas insisting on a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and end to the war,” a senior Biden administration official said. “Hamas’ requirements for the numbers of Palestinians [prisoners that] would have to be freed has declined.” Read full story here

Rohit Sharma on selection principle

Without taking any names, India captain Rohit Sharma has indicated that only those players will be considered for selection who show the hunger to play at the highest level. This further intensifies the scrutiny on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer who have skipped Ranji Trophy matches after being let go by the national team. It has evoked sharp reaction from BCCI with its secretary Jay Shah warning the players they would face "severe implications" if they skip domestic games and prioritise IPL."This (Test cricket) is the toughest format," said Sharma at the press conference after India’s five-wicket win against England here on Monday. "And if you want success and want to excel in this tough format, then you need that hunger. It is very important. We will give opportunities only to players who have that hunger. “You come to know the players who don't have that hunger, players who don't want to stay here. We come to know that. Players who have that hunger, players who want to stay here and perform, play in tough conditions, we will give preference to them. It is pretty simple; if you don't have hunger, there's no meaning in playing such players.” Read full story here

Last rites of Pankaj Udhas

The last rites of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died following a prolonged illness, will be held on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the late singer's daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a post. It read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family." Read the full story here