Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas' last rites will be held on Tuesday afternoon, says his daughter Nayaab Udhas

The last rites of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died following a prolonged illness, will be held on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the late singer's daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a post. (Also Read | Why Pankaj Udhas was concerned about the future of ghazals in pop culture: Cinema is very realistic and practical today) Pankaj Udhas died in Mumbai on Monday.

Nayaab on Pankaj Udhas' last rites

It read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."

Pankaj Udhas died on Monday

Pankaj Udhas died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 72. News agency PTI citing a family source, reported that he singer died around 11 am at the Breach Candy hospital. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.

Anup Jalota talked about his friend

Singer Anup Jalota recalled his close bond with the late ghazal maestro. Speaking with news agency ANI, he said, "I have lost my friend. People have lost Pankaj Udhas, lost a great Ghazal singer. I have lost my friend. The trio of Pankaj (Udhas), Talat (Aziz), and me was very famous. We did a lot of concerts together. I am very sad about the demise of Pankaj Udhas. He took Ghazal to every household and made a place for himself in people's hearts. It was a great contribution and can never be forgotten."

He added, "I had met him 4 to 5 months ago. He was very weak. He had lost weight. I was looking forward to meeting him. I could not meet him for 2 to 3 months. This is very sad news. We also started the Khazana Ghazal festival to give a platform to young artists. We wanted to introduce the emerging ghazal singers. We wanted ghazal to be alive in the hearts of people and Pankaj Udhas also wanted the same."

About Pankaj Udhas' life, career

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. In addition to ghazals, he was well-known for his film work. In 1980, he gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album Aahat. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more.

Some of his popular renditions are Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandani Raat Mein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo. He also made a mark as a playback singer in many Hindi films, including Naam, Saajan and Mohra.

