 Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathes his last at 72 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathes his last at 72

Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathes his last at 72

ByHT Entertainment Desk, hindustantimes.com
Feb 26, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathed his last at 72. His family said he died after a prolonged illness.

Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathed his last at 72. The Udhas family confirmed his death on Monday was due to a prolonged illness.

Pankaj Udhas dies
Pankaj Udhas dies

Pankaj is best known for lending his voice to memorable tracks like Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 crime thriller Naam.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On