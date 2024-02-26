Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathes his last at 72
Feb 26, 2024 04:25 PM IST
Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathed his last at 72. His family said he died after a prolonged illness.
Pankaj is best known for lending his voice to memorable tracks like Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 crime thriller Naam.
