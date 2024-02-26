Pankaj Udhas songs: 5 most memorable melodies of the celebrated ghazal singer

It is a sad day for music lovers in the nation. Pankaj Udhas died at the age of 72. The Udhas family confirmed his death on Monday was due to a prolonged illness. Throughout his decades-long musical career, the singer has gifted fans numerous memorable tunes that will stay alive in his memory. Here are some of his most memorable songs. (Also read: Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer breathes his last at 72) Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas was known for his distinctive style. (HT PHOTO)

Chithi Aayi Hai

If there's one song that is synonymous with the name of Pankaj Udhas, it is this unforgettable track from the 1986 film Naam starring Sanjay Dutt. The singer's melodious voice provides a beautiful harmony to the passage of time and importance of communication. The lyrics are a particularly poignant reminder of how one can never ignore a divine calling whenever it arrives.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera

Only Pankaj Udhas' vocals could still feel so reminiscent of that specific feeling of first love, combined with all the innocence and longing of how desire fills the world with a dreamlike wonder. ‘Jis raste se guzre tu woh/Phoolon se bhar jaaye,’ is certainly the most fitting line that comes to mind at this grief-stricken hour of his demise.

Na Kajre Ki Dhar

A playful song about the innocence of love, Na Kajre Ki Dhar still feels unforgettable and as new as the first time when one hears it. The song was part of the highly successful album of Mohra, picturised on Suniel Shetty and Poonam Jhawer.

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo

An underrated gem in the collection of Pankaj Udhas, Thodi Thodi is a wondrous rendition on melancholy and longing. It is one of those songs which you hear being passed on through generations, one whose timeless understanding of love and understanding makes it all the more nostalgic. The singer's voice is as rich and textured as ever in this track.

Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai

This popular track was part of the album Jashn- A Silver Jubilee Collection Vol.2, caught the attention of music lovers back when it released and it is safe to say that since then, the melody has never left the hearts of fans even after so many years. The singer adds a woozy sense of quietude to the beautiful words, instantly reminding that some tunes never die. They remain indelible.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place