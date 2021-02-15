Pankaj Udhas: Love for ghazals is not going to fade

With ‘Aahat’, ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas created a sensation in the ghazal world 41 years back and still he is all out to adapt to contemporary ways and modern techniques.

In Lucknow for his first live performance in the pandemic phase, he said, “I have always believed that you need to move ahead with time. Currently, the mostly important vehicle to interact with people is the digital medium. So, I am focusing on my YouTube channel. Through it, I want to introduce many concepts that I have in my mind about ghazal and poetry.”

He is designing a musical project with theatre personality Salim Arif, a Lucknowite. “I am working on a programme on Mirza Ghalib. It will focus on the Urdu legend but in a different way from what we have seen in the epic serial. Besides, from next month, listeners will get to hear new singles — a little bit about songs, about the composition, lyrics and other aspects,” said the singer who will turn 70 in May and adds he feels only 50 at heart!

The ‘Chitthi aayi hai’ singer feels that the ghazal still remains a major option for music lovers. “Music has changed many dimensions over a period of time and the change is mainly due to the technology and sound design. But, the good thing about ghazals is that the basic ingredient has not changed — poetry and melody. Even today, when people get tired of other genres, they find peace and solace in ghazals.”

The singer agrees that the ghazals of 80s and 90s are more relevant even today. “Then, music was the biggest source of entertainment as cable TV came later and the internet was not there. We got full attention of listeners and music lovers used to wait for cassettes. Today, we have every song on the internet but people don’t have time for music. They are not consuming music the way people used to do then. Listeners’ passion and attention is also not the same as before, probably due to a busy lifestyle and demanding jobs.”

He has a lot of hope from the younger generation which loves ghazals. “My film songs are always in demand but I feel nice when youngsters come to me and request ‘Diwaron se mil kar rona’, ‘Ek taraf uska ghar’ or ‘Aap jinke kareeb hote hain’. The love for ghazals is not going to fade.”