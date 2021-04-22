'Mortality much higher': Doctor who highlighted horrors of 2nd Covid wave

A doctor who highlighted the horrors of working during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, has now said that the second wave of the infection is deadlier than the first one. Dr Saandhra Sebastian appealed to the people to follow precautions to keep themselves safe during these testing times.

"Since March 30, the Covid-19 caseload has been very high. It is very difficult to handle the sheer number of cases. Such a high number of cases are actually putting a burden on the healthcare system," Dr Sebastian said during a an interaction with Humans Of Bombay on Instagram.

"We are having to refuse patients, saying we do not have oxygen beds or ICU beds. The mortality this time is higher, much higher," the doctor added.

Dr Sebastian's post last week where she shared the plight of healthcare workers at Covid-19 hospitals and the disturbing episodes they witness as people break down when told about the condition of their family members had gone viral on social media.

Today, during the Instagram interaction, the young doctor talked about the precautions to be followed if someone is isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

"After you test positive, maintain your diet and proper hydration. If you are having fever, take paracetamol as and when there are spikes. If you have fever throughout the day, you can take paracetamol thrice a day. Keep taking Vitamin C and zinc once daily. If you have sore throat or chest congestion, take levocetirizine before you go to bed," said Dr Sebastian.

She also said that it's only a speculation that the Sars-CoV-2 virus - which causes Covid-19 - is airborne.

When asked about breathing exercises, the doctor said that if a patient is feeling shortness of breath, it means the disease has turned moderate from mild. So it's better to get yourself hospitalised.

"Take Vitamin C tablets even if you don't have Covid. Healthcare workers like us, who are engaged in duties, are also asked to take Vitamin C daily. If Vitamin C level goes down, the capacity of the body to fight infection is impaired," said the Delhi-based anesthesiology resident.

The doctor also informed that she completed her Covid duty on April 18 and is presently under quarantine.

In her Instragram post on April 14, Dr Sebastian gave a glimpse of the past two weeks of her life.

“I've been telling people that their 22-year-old son has died, lying to patients, telling them theek ho jaoge (you will getter better), when I know to my bones vo theek nhi honge… (they won’t getter better), hearing breathless women crying allah allah in anguish all night,” she said in the long post.

She also urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear mask when they go out.

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Health officials across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, said they were in crisis, with most hospitals full and running out of oxygen.