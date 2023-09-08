MoS Health to conduct organ donation drive in Agra on PM Modi’s birthday

Union minister of state for health SP Singh Baghel has informed that more than 5,000 people will pledge to donate their organs in Agra on September 17 as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP Photo)

“On behalf of residents in my parliamentary constituency Agra, I am happy to inform you that on the occasion of your birthday, i.e., 17 September, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization are organizing a registration program to donate kidney, liver, pancreas, heart, intestine, cornea and bone under one roof in Agra,” a letter from Baghel to the PM dated 15 August read.

Agra is also the parliamentary constituency of SP Singh Baghel. He had told PM Modi long back that the idea of this organ donation campaign came to his mind after he assumed charge as MoS Health and was responding to queries tabled in the Parliament.

Baghel had told PM Modi on August 15 that more than 5000 people had agreed for organ donation and that more people would join the drive.

