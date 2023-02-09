MoS V Muraleedharan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram attacked by miscreants: Police

Minister of state (MoS) for external affairs V Muraleedharan’s house in Thiruvananthapuram was attacked by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday night, police said.

Window panes of the house were broken and stones were found in the car parking area, police said adding the staff noticed the damage around 11am on Thursday and alerted the authorities.

A senior police officer inspecting the site said blood drops were found from the scene that was sent for forensic examination.

Neighbours said they did not hear any sound of attack or commotion.

A team lead by deputy police commissioner Ajith Kumar is probing the case. Police officials are checking the CCTV footage of nearby areas to ascertain identities of the accused.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Muraleedharan is yet to react on the attack as his office said he was busy with Parliament proceedings.