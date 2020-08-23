e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi lead the party: Sachin Pilot

Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi lead the party: Sachin Pilot

Pilot’s remarks come ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held on Monday in New Delhi, where the committee is expected to discuss the party’s leadership crisis.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot.(File photo)
         

Reacting over the controversial storm regarding the election of new Congress chief, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that most party workers would like to see Rahul Gandhi step up and take charge as the new party president.

“Mrs Gandhi and Rahul ji have shown what it means to sacrifice for the greater good of the people and the party. Its now time to build consensus and consolidate. Our future is stronger when we’re united. Most Congress workers would like to see Rahul ji take over and lead the party,” Pilot said in a tweet.

Pilot’s remarks come ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held on Monday in New Delhi, where the committee is expected to discuss the party’s leadership crisis.

The grand old party is currently facing a leadership issue after 23 Congress leaders wrote a letter, asking for a complete overhaul of the organisation.

The 23 leaders include some Members of Parliament, former chief ministers and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

In the letter written earlier this month, these leaders suggested changes from top to bottom; the most controversial has been the suggestion about leadership change in Congress. The leaders said the party has been on the decline for the last six years but has not learned its lesson.

tags
top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In