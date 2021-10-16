Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Most corrupt government… won’t come to know when it is toppled: Fadnavis
Most corrupt government… won’t come to know when it is toppled: Fadnavis

During his annual address at the Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Friday, Thackeray had hit out at the BJP and accused the Centre of interfering in the state’s day-to-day affairs.
Former Maharashtra chief minister and leader of Opposition Fadnavis said that Uddhav Thackeray’s speech was a result of “political frustration” and it was time for the CM to stop acting innocent. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:39 PM IST
By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai

A day after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray attacked former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying Hindutva faced a threat from “neo-Hindus” and dared the BJP to topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, former CM and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis escalated the war of words on Saturday stating that the present government was most corrupt the state had seen, and that Thackeray would “not even come to know” if it was toppled.

“You should keep in mind that it would be recorded in the history of Maharashtra that this is most corrupt government in the history of the state. There is only one agenda of this government, which is extortion,” Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

During his annual address at the Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Friday, Thackeray had hit out at the BJP and accused the Centre of interfering in the state’s day-to-day affairs. The CM also accused the Centre of misusing “central agencies” and asked Shiv Sena workers if they were ready to face the “attack by BJP leadership” in the same way that West Bengal (under Mamata Banerjee) had faced.

Fadnavis said that Thackeray’s speech was a result of “political frustration” and it was time for the CM to stop acting innocent.

“We are not interested in toppling the MVA government, but he (Thackeray) would not even come to know if it is toppled. Instead of daring us to topple it, the CM should first govern it properly.

