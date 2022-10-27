'Most inspiring image’: Mallikarjun Kharge's son on his father as Cong prez

Priyank Kharge, son of new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday shared a picture of his father taking charge as Congress president and called it the "most inspiring image for any INC cadre”.

Probably the most inspiring image for any @INCIndia cadre.

From being a ordinary Congress worker of the party & rising up to be the Congress President is indeed very motivating. pic.twitter.com/GBFU5DmJpW — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 27, 2022

Posting the photos of Mallikarjun Kharge greeting senior party leaders including former party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, Priyank wrote “Probably the most inspiring image for any INC cadre. From being an ordinary Congress worker of the party and rising up to be the Congress President is indeed very motivating.”

Also Read| Kharge takes over; Relieved, says Sonia

Priyank is a Congress MLA representing Chittapur in Karnataka legislative assembly and a former minister for IT, tourism, and social welfare. On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge took over as party president after defeating Shashi Tharoor in elections for the top post. In his formal address, he said “A labourer's son has been elected the Congress president”.

Slamming the central government, he said, “Who would have thought that there will be a political era in the country where there will be an influence of falsehoods and the ruler in power would involve in weakening the democracy?”.

Hours after taking charge, Kharge constituted a 47-member Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).