Kharge replaces CWC with 47-member Steering Committee. Tharoor missing from list

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday constituted a 47-member Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Most of the members of the last CWC were retained in the committee that was announced hours after Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.

Senior party leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have been named members of the new committee.

Priyanka Gandhi, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala also part of the new panel.

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee.



Senior party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others are the members of the Committee. pic.twitter.com/pbAQrlecZE — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Shashi Tharoor, who contested against Kharge in the recently concluded election for the Congress president's post, is, however, missing from the list

According to reports, all CWC members and office bearers of the party tendered their resignations to the new party chief to enable him to choose his own team.

"As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee," AICC general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal said in a statement. order.

