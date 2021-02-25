Most of northwest India sees summer-like temperatures

Several parts of northwest India have started recording summer-like temperatures with maximum temperatures 6-7 degrees Celsius above normal according to India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a feeble western disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days; scattered rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh for the next three days and scattered rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during the next five days.

Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 25 to 27. Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 25; Himachal Pradesh on Feb 25 and 26 and over Uttarakhand on February 26 and 27.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan on February 25 and 26 and in Himachal Pradesh on February 26.