‘Most useless police’: SP MP gets furious as Bengaluru traffic makes him late for flight, slams CM

A routine commute in Karnataka's Bengaluru once again turned into a marathon crawl, this time derailing the plans of Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai. The parliamentarian from Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday found himself stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours on his way to the airport, just ahead of his scheduled flight to Delhi for the Winter Session of Parliament. Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament from Ghosi Rajeev Kumar Rai. (HT PHOTO)

Rai took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to vent out his anger, and told chief minister Siddaramaiah that he has the "worst traffic management and the most useless traffic police.

Rai said he grew increasingly anxious as the clock ticked toward departure time and tried calling Bengaluru’s traffic control numbers in an attempt to seek help. He claimed that none of his calls were answered.

According to him, there wasn’t a single traffic police officer in sight to manage what he described as a severe choke point.

“I m sorry but you have the worst traffic management, and most irresponsible, useless traffic police. They don’t even pick up phone calls, here is the SS of my attempt to speak to them , none of them picked up my call. Last one hour we are stuck at same place in Rajkumar samadhi road, going to miss flight, tomorrow I have to attend parliament session. Not a single police man is seen around,” the MP said in his X post.

Rai further wrote that such “inefficient officers” were tarnishing the image of a city otherwise known for its vibrant tech and cultural ecosystem. Bengaluru, which often ranks among the slowest cities in the world for traffic movement, continues to face intense scrutiny for its gridlocked roads.

"These inefficient officers are enough to spoil the name and charm of this beautiful city. No doubt now Bengluru traffic has earned the reputation of most notorious traffic,” he said in the X post.