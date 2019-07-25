Mother and daughter drink poison at gates of SP’s office

MEERUT: A woman and her daughter drank poison at the gate of Shamli superintendent of police Ajay Kumar’s office on Wednesday, alleging inaction by police in their Uttar Pradesh village despite repeated complaints that the teenager was being molested, according to staff at the SP’s office.

Preeti (38), who belongs to Khorsama village, and the girl were taken by the police to Shamli health centre where they are undergoing treatment. A spokesperson for SP Kumar said an inquiry had been ordered against Chausana police station in-charge, Deenu Singh, whom the woman accused of inaction.

The woman and her daughter had arrived at Kumar’s office on Wednesday afternoon. As the SP was away inspecting the Kanwar yatra route, she handed her complaint to the staff in his office. In her complaint, she blamed Deenu Singh for not taking action against a group of villagers who had been molesting her daughter for two months.

The police said the woman was so depressed at failing to meet the SP that she and her daughter consumed “some poisonous substance” at the gates of the office premises.

In a similar incident last week, a trader set himself on fire at the gates of TP Nagar police station in Meerut, accusing the police of not taking action against the manager and staff of a bank who leaked information about his bank account, causing him heavy losses in business. He died of burn injuries at a Delhi hospital.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 00:00 IST