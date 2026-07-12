Mother and son Pakistani, father and 3 other kids Indian: Curious case in Karnataka via UAE

Two Pakistani nationals — a woman married to an Indian citizen and their son, who was born in Pakistan — have been arrested in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district after an inquiry found that they had allegedly obtained a ration card and voter identity card by suppressing facts about their nationality, police told news agency PTI on Sunday.

A marriage in UAE led to a complicated situation. (Map not to scale) (Unsplash/Representational image)

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The family presents a mixed citizenship situation as the woman's husband, Mohammed Ayub Khan, is an Indian national from Bagepalli, while three of the couple's four children are Indian nationals. Their son Mohammed Fardeen, however, was born in Pakistan and, along with his mother Farah Naz, is a Pakistani national. The family is currently residing in Bagepalli.

Farah Naz and Fardeen have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act and the Representation of the People Act. Further investigation is in progress, Chikkaballapura superintendent of police Kushal Chouksey said in a statement.

“Credible information was received that Farah Naz and her son Mohammed Fardeen, both Pakistani nationals, had obtained a ration card and voter ID,” the SP said.

One child Pakistani, three Indians

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police statement, Ayub Khan, a native of Bagepalli who was working in the United Arab Emirates, married Farah Naz, a Pakistani national, there. The couple has four children, of whom Mohammed Fardeen was born in Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police statement, Ayub Khan, a native of Bagepalli who was working in the United Arab Emirates, married Farah Naz, a Pakistani national, there. The couple has four children, of whom Mohammed Fardeen was born in Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

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After the Chikkaballapura police sought clarification, the deputy commissioner verified the records and cancelled the ration card, saying it had been obtained by suppressing material facts regarding nationality, the statement said. The voter identity card was also cancelled by the competent authority, it added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the tehsildar of Bagepalli, a criminal case was registered against Naz and Fardeen. “Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is in progress,” the SP said.

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