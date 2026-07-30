Mother, son drown while trying to rescue buffalo from pond in UP's Amethi

A woman and her 19-year-old son drowned while trying to rescue their buffalo from a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Wednesday evening, police said.

SHO Shriram Pandey said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway. (Representational Photo)

The incident took place at Khem pond in Nuvawa village under Amethi police station limits.

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According to the police, Deepak (19), son of Geeta Vishwakarma (40), had taken the family's buffalo for grazing when the animal entered the pond, which was filled with deep water.

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Deepak entered the pond to bring the buffalo out but began drowning after venturing into deeper water. Seeing her son in distress, Geeta jumped into the pond to rescue him but also drowned, the police said.

The family's younger son, Adarsh (14), also entered the pond in an attempt to save them but started drowning. Villagers present nearby managed to rescue him.

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{{^usCountry}} Geeta and Deepak were pulled out of the pond and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Amethi, where doctors declared them brought dead, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Geeta and Deepak were pulled out of the pond and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Amethi, where doctors declared them brought dead, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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CHC Superintendent Dr Saurabh Singh said both had died before they were brought to the hospital.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shriram Pandey said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway.