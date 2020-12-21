Motilal Vora (1927-2020)‘He was an ideal example of a political worker and leader ’

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:48 IST

Motilal Vora was an ideal example of what a political worker and a leader should be. He was always committed to his work and to performing the duties assigned to him from time to time.

My relations with him goes back to 1966, when he was not even in the Congress party. Even yesterday, I had sent a bouquet of flowers for him. He was happy to see that and had told his family members that he wanted to talk to me. That was our friendship.

Voraji patiently listened to the grievances of Congress workers and would extend a helping hand to everyone in whatever way he could.

He was perhaps among the few politicians who held a post – either in a government or the party – throughout his career. He was perhaps also the only person in India who was elevated from a minister of state to a chief minister.

Voraji was known for striking a perfect balance between different leaders. Despite late leader Arjun Singh proposing his name as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, he maintained a fine relationship with Shyama Charan Shukla and Madhavrao Scindia as well.

There was a time when the people of Madhya Pradesh would describe the state government as “Moti-Madhav Express.”

Digvijaya Singh would often narrate how he, as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, would send party delegations to Voraji (then chief minister) daily with demands and grievances and how he would send them back happy. Along with assurances, Voraji would offer them tea also.

He would never say no to anything. It was these qualities that endeared him to all.

There are many political events in which he played an important part, but I don’t want to get into those details. Everybody remembers how he {as the state governor then} administered the oath to Mayawati as Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 1995. He had friends and admirers across political parties.

In a way, Voraji was a symbol in himself, and this is what the younger generation should learn from him.

It is a great loss but I will add that he lived life to the full and passed away without much suffering. It is a personal loss to me. I have lost a good friend today.

(As told to Aurangzeb Naqshbandi)

The writer is a senior Congress leader