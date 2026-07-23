'Motivated young Indians': PM's tribute to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary, describing him as a symbol of courage and patriotism who motivated “countless young Indians”.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrivig for an event (PTI)

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Paying homage to the brave Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary. His fearless courage and unwavering patriotism occupy a proud place in the history of India's freedom struggle.”

"He motivated countless young Indians to devote themselves to the nation. His resolve continues to inspire generations," PM said.

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{{^usCountry}} Azad, one of the most prominent revolutionaries of India's freedom movement, is remembered for his role in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and for inspiring generations of freedom fighters through his resistance against British colonial rule. PM's big vow to the youth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Azad, one of the most prominent revolutionaries of India's freedom movement, is remembered for his role in the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) and for inspiring generations of freedom fighters through his resistance against British colonial rule. PM's big vow to the youth {{/usCountry}}

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In another post o X, PM Modi said on Thursday “nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!”

“We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students,” PM Modi said.

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Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared, he added.

The Prime Minister's tribute and assurance to the youth of the country of a stringent probe on paper leaks comes on a day when political activity remains centred on the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) issue, with the thousands of youngsters and politicians joining the protest at Jantar Mantar, prompting the government to deploy a massive security arrangement in counter.

Tensions rise

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Tensions escalated close to the Jantar Mantar protest site late last night as a fresh round of violence was briefly reported after protesters and security personnel clashed at Sansad Marg, near The Park hotel, amid the ongoing students’ stir.

Security personnel, including Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), lobbed tear gas shells at protesters who had spilled onto the road as protesters pelted stones at police personnel and chased them onto the main radial road of Connaught Place.

The Cockroach Janta Party, floated by a Boston University-graduate Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical social media campaign against a remark of CJI Surya Kant in May, has turned into a youth-led movement against exam irregularities in the country that have led to the demand for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The CJP started its Jantar Mantar protest on June 20 and was on June 28 joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who announced an indefinite hunger strike. The protest intesified last weekend when Sonam Wangchuk was allegedly “forcibly” taken to Safdarjung Hospital amid deteriorating health condition.