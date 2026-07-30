Jamnagar woman murders husband with lover, tells family he 'moved to Australia'

A man, who had been missing for more than two years, was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, police said on Thursday. As per officials, the duo poisoned the man by mixing cyanide into his alcohol before burying his body in a factory on the outskirts of Jamnagar.

According to police, the family had not been in contact with the victim, Jignesh, for over two years due to the claim made by his wife that he moved to Australia for work. (ANI Screengrab)

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The accused allegedly kept the murder hidden by repeatedly telling the victim's family that he had moved to Australia for work.

The case came to light after the victim's brother, Ashok Dharmeshbhai Madhavjibhai Mavdiya, lodged a complaint on July 26.

According to police, the family had not been in contact with the victim, Jignesh, for over two years due to the claim made by his wife that he moved to Australia for work.

"Whenever the family asked his wife about his whereabouts, she claimed he had gone to Australia. When they requested his contact number, she said the company he worked for in Australia did not permit phone calls; consequently, there was no contact between him and his family for two years," Assistant Superintendent of Police Pratibha told mediapersons on Wednesday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Jignesh's wife had also allegedly told the family that he would return to India after securing permanent residency in Australia, delaying suspicion for nearly two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Jignesh's wife had also allegedly told the family that he would return to India after securing permanent residency in Australia, delaying suspicion for nearly two years. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the matter unravelled when the complainant's cousin planned to travel to Australia and asked the woman for Jignesh's contact details.

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"When threatened with police intervention, the wife finally confessed that they had killed him more than two years earlier," Pratibha said.

The complainant told police he suspected that his brother had been murdered by his wife in collusion with her alleged lover.

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Police said they questioned the woman and her alleged lover for two days, during which they allegedly confessed to murdering Jignesh in May 2024. Investigators said the two had conspired to eliminate him by mixing cyanide into his alcohol before burying his body in a 12-foot-deep pit inside an empty factory that Jignesh and Nilesh had taken on lease.

"Upon further investigation by police, it was revealed that the victim's wife, Prithvi, had conspired with her lover, Nilesh, to murder Jignesh by mixing cyanide into his alcohol. They buried his body inside a factory, and excavation work at the site is currently underway," the Assistant Superintendent of Police said.

An executive magistrate, forensic experts and other officials were present as police began excavating the factory premises to recover the victim's remains. Police said efforts are underway to recover the remains.

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