MP 2023 LIVE: Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi (ST), Singrauli, Devsar (SC), Dhauhani(ST), Beohari(ST)

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The political parties in the state include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The polling was held on November 17, and the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the ruling party, BJP, contested from the Budhni assembly constituency in 2023 Elections. In the 2018 Elections, he was fielded from the same seat and defeated INC’s Arun Subhashchandra by a margin of 29.00% votes.

2018 was a tight contest between INC and BJP in which Congress became the single-largest party, having won 114 seats. INC formed a government with the support of MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and independent MLAs, with Kamal Nath as chief minister. However, in 2020, the government was toppled after 22 sitting MLAs of INC quit. Following the incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power. Sidhi Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi (ST), Singrauli, Devsar (SC), Dhauhani(ST) and Beohari(ST)

Leading candidates in constituencies of Sidhi area for Legislative Assembly election 2023

Counting underway for Sidhi area constituencies

2018 results of Sidhi Constituency