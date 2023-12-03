Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

MP 2023 LIVE: Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau, Sanwer (SC) seats

Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 03, 2023 05:00 AM IST

  • LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats for Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau and Sanwer (SC) seats

The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly has 230 seats and a party needs 116 seats to form the government. The political parties in the state include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The polling was held on November 17, and the state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.

MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the ruling party, BJP, contested from the Budhni assembly constituency in 2023 Elections. In the 2018 Elections, he was fielded from the same seat and defeated INC’s Arun Subhashchandra by a margin of 29.00% votes.

2018 was a tight contest between INC and BJP in which Congress became the single-largest party, having won 114 seats. INC formed a government with the support of MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and independent MLAs, with Kamal Nath as chief minister. However, in 2020, the government was toppled after 22 sitting MLAs of INC quit. Following the incident, Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power. Indore Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Depalpur, Indore-1, Indore-2, Indore-3, Indore-4, Indore-5, Rau, Sanwer (SC) seats

Leading candidates in constituencies of Indore area for Legislative Assembly election 2023

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Depalpur
Indore-1
Indore-2
Indore-3
Indore-4
Indore-5
Rau
Sanwer (SC)

Counting underway for Indore area constituencies

2018 results of Indore area constituencies

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
DepalpurVishal Jagdish PatelINC
Indore-1Sanjay ShuklaINC
Indore-2Ramesh MendolaBJP
Indore-3Akash VijayvargiyaBJP
Indore-4Malini GaurBJP
Indore-5Mahendra HardiaBJP
RauJitu PatwariINC
Sanwer (SC)Tulsiram Silawat (2020 bypoll)BJP

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 11:06 PM

    Counting for Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections to begin at 8am

