Live

MP 2023 Live: Jaisingnagar, Jaitpur, Kotama, Anuppur, Pushprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur and Barwara assembly updates

Dec 03, 2023

Madhya Pradesh Election: Vote counting updates for Jaisingnagar, Jaitpur, Kotama, Anuppur, Pushprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur and Barwara assembly constituencies

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Shahdol Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Jaisingnagar (ST), Jaitpur (ST), Kotama, Anuppur (ST), Pushprajgarh (ST), Bandhavgarh (ST), Manpur (ST) and Barwara (ST). The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024.

The counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Sunday, November 3.(File photo)

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, INC formed the government with Kamal Nath as chief minister. In March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined BJP. Kamal Nath resigned, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP became the new chief minister. Chouhan had previously served in the role from 2005 to 2018.

LIVE vote counting updates for Shahdol constituency:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
JaisingnagarResult awaited
JaitpurResult awaited
KotamaResult awaited
AnuppurBisahu Lal SinghBJP
PushprajgarhResult awaited
BandhavgarhSavitri Singh DhurveINC
ManpurTilak Raj SinghINC
BarwaraResult awaited

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
JaisingnagarJaisingh MaraviBJP
JaitpurManisha SinghBJP
KotamaSuneel SarafINC
AnuppurBisahulal SinghBJP
PushprajgarhPhundelal Singh MarkoINC
BandhavgarhShivnarayan SinghBJP
ManpurMeena SinghBJP
BarwanaVijayraghvendra SinghINC

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:43 AM

    Madhya Pradesh Results 2023 Live: Voting has begun

    Counting begins for all Shahdol constituencies- Jaisingnagar, Jaitpur, Kotama, Anuppur, Pushprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur and Barwara assembly seats.

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 07:07 PM

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8

