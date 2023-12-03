MP 2023 Live: Tikamgarh, Jatara (SC), Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur, Bijawar assembly updates
LIVE counting updates for MP assembly seats of Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur and Bijawar, on December 3, 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. In the 2018 assembly elections, the state registered a 75.05% voter turnout.
The Congress party formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister in 2018 assembly polls. In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in the collapse of the Congress government. Later, the BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a full majority in the by-election held in 2020. The BJP won 110 seats and the Congress party won 109 seats in the by-election.
As many as 2,533 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.
The Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Tikamgarh, Jatara (SC), Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur and Bijawar constituencies.
Counting to begin for Tikamgarh area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Tikamgarh
|Counting to begin
|-
|Jatara
|Counting to begin
|-
|Prithvipur
|Counting to begin
|-
|Niwari
|Counting to begin
|-
|Khargapur
|Counting to begin
|-
|Maharajpur
|Counting to begin
|-
|Chhatarpur
|Counting to begin
|-
|Bijawar
|Counting to begin
|-
2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Tikamgarh
|Rakesh Giri
|BJP
|Jatara
|Bijawar
|BJP
|Prithvipur
|Brajendra Singh Rathore
|Congress
|Niwari
|Anil Jain
|BJP
|Khargapur
|Rahul Singh Lodhi
|BJP
|Maharajpur
|Neeraj Vinod Dixit
|Congress
|Chhatarpur
|Alok Chaturvedi
|Congress
|Bijawar
|Rajesh Kumar
|Samajwadi Party
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 05:02 PM
Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am