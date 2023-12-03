MP 2023 Live: Tikamgarh, Jatara (SC), Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur, Bijawar assembly updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. In the 2018 assembly elections, the state registered a 75.05% voter turnout. Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

The Congress party formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister in 2018 assembly polls. In March 2020, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in the collapse of the Congress government. Later, the BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan with a full majority in the by-election held in 2020. The BJP won 110 seats and the Congress party won 109 seats in the by-election.

As many as 2,533 candidates, including the incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Tikamgarh, Jatara (SC), Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur and Bijawar constituencies.

Counting to begin for Tikamgarh area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Tikamgarh Counting to begin - Jatara Counting to begin - Prithvipur Counting to begin - Niwari Counting to begin - Khargapur Counting to begin - Maharajpur Counting to begin - Chhatarpur Counting to begin - Bijawar Counting to begin -

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Tikamgarh Rakesh Giri BJP Jatara Bijawar BJP Prithvipur Brajendra Singh Rathore Congress Niwari Anil Jain BJP Khargapur Rahul Singh Lodhi BJP Maharajpur Neeraj Vinod Dixit Congress Chhatarpur Alok Chaturvedi Congress Bijawar Rajesh Kumar Samajwadi Party

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage