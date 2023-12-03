Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / MP 2023: Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Alot (SC) updates
Live

MP 2023: Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Alot (SC) updates

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 03, 2023 08:46 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Election Results: Vote updates for Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana, Ghatiya, Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Alot assembly constituencies

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Ujjain Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar, Alot (SC) assembly constituencies. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024.

Ujjain constituency consists of Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar and Alot (SC).(File photo)

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, INC formed the government with Kamal Nath as chief minister. In March 2020, 22 INC MLAs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, joined BJP. Kamal Nath resigned, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP became the new chief minister. Chouhan had previously served in the role from 2005 to 2018. Ashok Gehlot of Congress began his third term as the chief minister after the elections.

LIVE vote counting updates for Ujjain constituency:

ConstituencyLeading candidateParty
Nagada-KhachrodResult awaited
MahidpurBahadur Singh ChauhanBJP
Tarana (SC)Result awaited
Ghatiya (SC)Result awaited
Ujjain NorthResult awaited
Ujjain SouthResult awaited
BadnagarResult awaited
Alot (SC)Chintamani MalviyaBJP

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Nagada-KhachrodDilip GurjarINC
MahidpurBahadursingh ChouhanBJP
Tarana (SC)Mahesh ParmarINC
Ghatiya (SC)Ramlal MalviyaINC
Ujjain NorthParas JainBJP
Ujjain SouthDr. Mohan YadavBJP
BadnagarRajvardhan SinghINC
Alot (SC)Manoj ChawlaINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:41 AM

    Madhya Pradesh Results 2023 Live: Voting has begun

    Counting begins for all Ujjain constituencies- Nagada-Khachrod, Mahidpur, Tarana (SC), Ghatiya (SC), Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Badnagar and Alot (SC) assembly seats.

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 07:11 PM

    Madhya Pradesh Results 2023 Live: Counting to begin at 8am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh madhya pradesh election assembly elections
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.