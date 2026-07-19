MP cabinet approves UCC; up to 5-yr jail for married persons in live-in relationships

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in a special meeting held in Bhopal’s Jagdishpura, with the state government saying the law will ensure equal rights in matters of marriage, inheritance, live-in relationships and religious freedom.

MP cabinet cleared the Uniform Civil Code, saying it will ensure equal rights while keeping Scheduled Tribes and PVTGs outside its ambit. (PTI)

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Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in protected areas will remain outside its purview.

Under the new provisions, a man entering into a live-in relationship with another woman after marriage will face punishment of up to five years’ imprisonment. “Whether Ram or Rahim, the UCC has been brought to ensure equal rights for all,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said after the meeting.

The new law lays down clear rules related to marriage, property, live-in relationships and religious freedom.

“Under the marriage provisions, only one marriage is permitted while a spouse is alive, with divorce valid only through legal procedure and court decision. The minimum age for marriage is set at 21 years for men and 18 years for women, and registration of marriages is mandatory across all levels, from panchayat to municipal corporation,” the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} In matters of property and inheritance, sons and daughters will now have equal rights, replacing earlier provisions where women received half a share. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In matters of property and inheritance, sons and daughters will now have equal rights, replacing earlier provisions where women received half a share. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM added that for live-in relationships, couples must register within one month, with the same age limits as marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM added that for live-in relationships, couples must register within one month, with the same age limits as marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “If a married person enters a live-in relationship, the law provides for punishment of up to five years. Religious freedom is safeguarded, with individuals free to follow their rituals, worship methods, and ceremonies without compulsion, and no religion has been demeaned,” he said, while clarifying that the UCC will not be imposed on Scheduled Tribes and PVTGs living in protected areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If a married person enters a live-in relationship, the law provides for punishment of up to five years. Religious freedom is safeguarded, with individuals free to follow their rituals, worship methods, and ceremonies without compulsion, and no religion has been demeaned,” he said, while clarifying that the UCC will not be imposed on Scheduled Tribes and PVTGs living in protected areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He expressed satisfaction, noting that 80% of Muslim women and 40% of Muslim men had given their opinions in favour of implementing a uniform law. “Some Muslim brothers faced opposition, many emphasised that just as Hindu daughters deserve safety, so too should their own sisters and daughters,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed satisfaction, noting that 80% of Muslim women and 40% of Muslim men had given their opinions in favour of implementing a uniform law. “Some Muslim brothers faced opposition, many emphasised that just as Hindu daughters deserve safety, so too should their own sisters and daughters,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

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Explaining the purpose of introducing it, the CM said the Uniform Civil Code is aimed at upholding women’s dignity, ensuring equal rights, promoting social harmony and strengthening national unity by ending discriminatory practices.

Although the law could have been passed directly in the Legislative Assembly, the MP government invited suggestions from common people at the district and state levels, he added.

He also attacked Congress for not participating in the all-party meetings to give suggestions for the bill.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Umang Singhar said, “BJP is trying to divert much more serious issues like unemployment, plight of farmers, inflation and others by introducing this.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism. Read Less

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