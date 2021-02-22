MP, Chattisgarh witness spike in daily cases of Covid-19
- India’s Covid-19 tally hit the grim milestone on Monday by surpassing the 11 million mark, according to the data released by the health ministry.
Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been reporting a surge in their daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), even as the country’s active caseload has seen an uptick over the past few days, according to the government.
Data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed that Madhya Pradesh added 57 new Covid-19 cases and witnessed four deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,051. Chattisgarh added 10 more cases of the coronavirus disease, taking its tally of active cases to 3112. There have been five fatalities between Sunday and Monday and the death toll currently stands at 3800. Chattisgarh had witnessed the highest single-day rise in early January when it registered 1050 cases in a span of 24 hours, breaching the 1000 daily case mark for the first time since the pandemic started.
In a controversial move, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had decided to close all Covid care centres in the state, except those in Bhopal, from January 1 in view of the low occupancy of beds. After being criticised by the opposition for the closure, the chief minister had assured that the centres will be reopened when the need arises.
India has been witnessing a rise in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days and the government has said that more than 74 per cent of cases in the country are from Kerala and Maharashtra. Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases, the government said. The Centre on Sunday wrote to states and Union Territories asking them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, enforce stringent Covid-19 preventive measures, monitor mutant strains, and follow stringent containment rules in selected districts.
India’s Covid-19 tally hit the grim milestone on Monday by surpassing the 11 million mark, according to the data released by the health ministry. According to its data, 14,199 new Covid-19 cases and 83 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
