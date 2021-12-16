Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP CM announces 1 crore compensation to kin of late Group Captain Varun Singh

Group Captain Varun Singh was the sole survivor of the December 8 IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in which 13 people, including India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, were killed. Singh succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday in Bengaluru's Command Hospital.
Group Captain Varun Singh(Special Arrangement)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 03:14 PM IST
ANI |

Madhya Pradesh government will provide a compensation of 1 crore to the next of kin of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash who passed away on December 15, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

Chouhan also said that Singh's last rites will be performed with full state and military honour.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said, "I pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh. His last rites will be performed with full state and military honour. His father is very brave too. The entire family is dedicated to the nation. We stand with them in this hour of grief."

"The naming of an institution after him and the erection of his statue in his memory will be discussed with the family. The state government will provide a compensation of 1 crore to the next of kin," he added.

The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away on December 15, have reached Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru where the Indian Air Force (IAF) military officials paid him tribute.

He was the lone survivor of the December 8 Tamil Nadu chopper crash in which 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife, had died. 

