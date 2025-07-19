MP cop drags man on car bonnet for 200 metres, taken off-duty after video goes viral

In a disturbing incident reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, a police officer allegedly dragged a man on the bonnet of a luxury car for around 200 metres through the streets. The cop was taken off active duty after the incident. The incident occurred on Thursday outside a hotel in the Gwalior City Centre.(X)

The video of the disturbing incident was caught on CCTV and widely shared online. According to PTI, the incident occurred on Thursday outside a hotel in the City Centre area under the University police station limits.

Talking to PTI, Inspector General of Gwalior Zone Arvind Saxena said Police Sub-Inspector Prashant Sharma, who was involved in the incident, was line attached (taken off field duty) on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses and police sources, Sharma had arrived at the scene to take action against vehicles parked in a no-parking zone when an altercation broke out between him and Shubham Bhadoriya, the owner of a hotel.

During the confrontation, Sharma allegedly smashed the window of a car belonging to Bhadoriya's friend, Ankit.

Things took a wild turn when Sharma tried to leave the scene in his Mercedes-Benz car. After that, Ankit was seen clinging on to the bonnet, and instead of stopping, Sharma reportedly hit the gas, dragging the man for nearly 200 metres before he fell onto the road.

The shocking footage shows Ankit clinging on for dear life as the luxury vehicle speeds away, while onlookers scream in panic.

Sharma later tried to downplay the incident and uploaded a video on social media claiming he was on VIP duty and was trying to clear the road when Bhadoriya and his associates obstructed him.

He also said the Mercedes-Benz car belonged to his father.

Probe ordered against the cop

IG Saxena said that an inquiry has been ordered against Sharma. "An additional SP-rank officer is probing the incident. Further action will follow based on the inquiry report," he said.

Amid allegations that Sharma was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident, senior police officers outright denied it.