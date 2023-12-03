MP results 2023 LIVE: Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, Hatpipliya seats
MP Election Results Live Updates on December 3, 2023 for Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, and Hatpipliya seats.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.
The two most important political parties in the state of Madhya Pradesh are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2018 assembly election, Congress formed the government, with Kamal Nath as the chief minister. However, in March 2020, the government toppled after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, and Hatpipliya assembly constituencies.
Counting is underway for Dewas area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Ashta (SC)
|Result Awaited
|Agar (SC)
|Madhav Singh Gehlot
|BJP
|Shajapur
|Hukum Singh Karada
|INC
|Shujalpur
|Result Awaited
|Kalapipal
|Kunal Chaudhary
|INC
|Sonkatch (SC)
|Result Awaited
|Dewas
|Result Awaited
|Hatpipliya
|Result Awaited
2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results.
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Ashta (SC)
|Raghunath Singh Malviya
|BJP
|Agar (SC)
|Mahendra Solanki
|BJP
|Shajapur
|Karada Hukumsingh
|INC
|Shujalpur
|Inder Singh Parmar
|BJP
|Kalapipal
|Kunal Choudhary
|INC
|Sonkatch (SC)
|Sajjan Singh Verma
|INC
|Dewas
|Gayatri Raje Puar
|BJP
|Hatpipliya
|Manoj Narayan Singh Choudhary
|INC
- Dec 03, 2023 09:17 AM IST
BJP takes lead in Agar (SC)
Madhav Singh Gehlot from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Agar (SC).Dec 03, 2023 08:50 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party takes early lead in Agar
Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhav Singh Gehlot is leading in Agar (SC).Dec 03, 2023 08:21 AM IST
Hukum Singh Karada takes early lead in Shajapur
Hukum Singh Karada, sitting MLA of Shajapur has taken early leads in the sea. He contested from Indian National Congress.Dec 03, 2023 08:18 AM IST
INC takes lead in Kalapipal
Kunal Chaudhary of Indian National Congress who contested from Kalapipal is leading.Dec 01, 2023 09:07 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting started at 8 am for Dewas constituencies
Counting is underway for Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, and Hatpipliya assembly constituencies.
