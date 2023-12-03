MP results 2023 LIVE: Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, Hatpipliya seats

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. (PTI)

The two most important political parties in the state of Madhya Pradesh are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2018 assembly election, Congress formed the government, with Kamal Nath as the chief minister. However, in March 2020, the government toppled after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, and Hatpipliya assembly constituencies.

Counting is underway for Dewas area constituencies.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Ashta (SC) Result Awaited Agar (SC) Madhav Singh Gehlot BJP Shajapur Hukum Singh Karada INC Shujalpur Result Awaited Kalapipal Kunal Chaudhary INC Sonkatch (SC) Result Awaited Dewas Result Awaited Hatpipliya Result Awaited

2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results.

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Ashta (SC) Raghunath Singh Malviya BJP Agar (SC) Mahendra Solanki BJP Shajapur Karada Hukumsingh INC Shujalpur Inder Singh Parmar BJP Kalapipal Kunal Choudhary INC Sonkatch (SC) Sajjan Singh Verma INC Dewas Gayatri Raje Puar BJP Hatpipliya Manoj Narayan Singh Choudhary INC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link