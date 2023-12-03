close_game
News / India News / MP results 2023 LIVE: Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, Hatpipliya seats
Live

MP results 2023 LIVE: Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, Hatpipliya seats

Dec 03, 2023 09:17 AM IST
MP Election Results Live Updates on December 3, 2023 for Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, and Hatpipliya seats.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%.

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. (PTI)

The two most important political parties in the state of Madhya Pradesh are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2018 assembly election, Congress formed the government, with Kamal Nath as the chief minister. However, in March 2020, the government toppled after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Dewas Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, and Hatpipliya assembly constituencies.

Counting is underway for Dewas area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Ashta (SC)Result Awaited
Agar (SC)Madhav Singh GehlotBJP
ShajapurHukum Singh KaradaINC
ShujalpurResult Awaited
KalapipalKunal ChaudharyINC
Sonkatch (SC)Result Awaited
DewasResult Awaited
HatpipliyaResult Awaited

2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results.

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Ashta (SC)Raghunath Singh MalviyaBJP
Agar (SC)Mahendra SolankiBJP
ShajapurKarada HukumsinghINC
ShujalpurInder Singh ParmarBJP
KalapipalKunal ChoudharyINC
Sonkatch (SC)Sajjan Singh VermaINC
DewasGayatri Raje PuarBJP
HatpipliyaManoj Narayan Singh ChoudharyINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    BJP takes lead in Agar (SC)

    Madhav Singh Gehlot from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Agar (SC).

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:50 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party takes early lead in Agar

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhav Singh Gehlot is leading in Agar (SC).

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    Hukum Singh Karada takes early lead in Shajapur

    Hukum Singh Karada, sitting MLA of Shajapur has taken early leads in the sea. He contested from Indian National Congress.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:18 AM IST

    INC takes lead in Kalapipal

    Kunal Chaudhary of Indian National Congress who contested from Kalapipal is leading.

  • Dec 01, 2023 09:07 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting started at 8 am for Dewas constituencies

    Counting is underway for Ashta (SC), Agar (SC), Shajapur, Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Sonkatch (SC), Dewas, and Hatpipliya assembly constituencies.

Topics
madhya pradesh election dewas
© 2023 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
