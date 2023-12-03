MP election results 2023 Live: Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Betul Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Multai, Amla (SC), Betul, Ghoradongri (ST), Bhainsdehi (ST), Timarni (ST), Harda, Harsud (ST) assembly constituencies.

Voters in queue to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Counting to begin for Betul assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Multai Sukhdev Panse INC Amla (SC) Yogesh Pandagre BJP Betul Nilay Daga INC Ghoradongri (ST) Brahma Bhalavi INC Bhainsdehi (ST) Dharmu Singh Sirsam INC Timarni (ST) Sanjay Shah Makdai BJP Harda Kamal Patel BJP Harsud (ST) Kunwar Vijay Shah BJP

