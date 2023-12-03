close_game
close_game
News / India News / MP Results 2023 Live: Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad, Naryoli (SC) counting updates
Live

MP Results 2023 Live: Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad, Naryoli (SC) counting updates

Dec 03, 2023 08:58 AM IST
OPEN APP

Latest vote counting updates for Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad, Naryoli (SC) assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on November 17 to elect 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. Out of 56 million eligible voters in MP, 76.22% voted. The results will be declared on December 3. Catch live updates with this blog on Sagar area constituencies - Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad and Naryoli (SC).

MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
MP election results 2023: A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Sagar Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.10%, with 1,31,136 valid votes cast out of 2,11,090 registered voters.

Counting is underway for Sagar area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
SagarNidhi JainINC
Bina (SC)Mahesh RaiBJP
KhuraiBhupendra SinghBJP
SurkhiGovind Singh RajputBJP
Kurwai (SC)Result awaited
SironjResult awaited
ShamshabadResult awaited
Naryoli (SC)Result awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Sagar area constituencies.

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
SagarShailendra JainBJP
Bina (SC)Mahesh RaiBJP
KhuraiBhupendra SinghBJP
SurkhiGovind Singh RajputINC
Kurwai (SC)Hari Singh SapreBJP
SironjUmakant SharmaBJP
ShamshabadRajshri - Rudra Pratap SinghBJP
Naryoli (SC)Pradeep LariyaBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Govind Singh Rajput is leading from Surkhi

    BJP’s sitting MLA Govind Singh Rajput is leading from the Surkhi seat.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Nidhi Jain takes early lead from Sagar constituency

    INC’s Nidhi Jain is leading from Sagar seat.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:41 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Sitting MLA Bhupendra Singh is leading from Khurai

    BJP’s Bhupendra Singh takes the lead from Khurai. He emerged victorious from the same seat in 2018.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Incumbent Mahesh Rai is leading from Bina (SC)

    Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahesh Rai is leading from Bina (SC). He won from the same seat in 2018.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Counting is underway for all Sagar constituencies

    Counting is underway for all Sagar constituencies - Sagar, Bina (SC), Khurai, Surkhi, Kurwai (SC), Sironj, Shamshabad and Naryoli (SC).

  • Dec 02, 2023 12:42 AM IST

    MP poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh madhya pradesh election sagar shamshabad + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out