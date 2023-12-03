MP election results 2023 Live: Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi, Mungaoli

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Guna Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi and Mungaoli assembly constituencies.

Counting to begin for Guna assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Shivpuri Counting to begin - Pichhore Counting to begin - Kolaras Counting to begin - Bamori Counting to begin - Guna (SC) Counting to begin - Ashok Nagar (SC) Counting to begin - Chanderi Counting to begin - Mungaoli Counting to begin -

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Shivpuri Yashodhara Raje Scindia BJP Pichhore K.P. Singh Kakkaju INC Kolaras Virendra Raghueanshi BJP Bamori Mahendra Singh Sisodia BJP Guna (SC) Gopilala Jatav BJP Ashok Nagar (SC) Jaipal Singh Jajji BJP Chanderi Gopal Singh Chauhan INC Mungaoli Brajendra Singh Yadav BJP

