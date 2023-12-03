MP election results 2023 Live: Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi, Mungaoli
Latest vote counting updates for the Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi, Mungaoli assembly constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Guna Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi and Mungaoli assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Guna assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Shivpuri
|Yashodhara Raje Scindia
|BJP
|Pichhore
|K.P. Singh Kakkaju
|INC
|Kolaras
|Virendra Raghueanshi
|BJP
|Bamori
|Mahendra Singh Sisodia
|BJP
|Guna (SC)
|Gopilala Jatav
|BJP
|Ashok Nagar (SC)
|Jaipal Singh Jajji
|BJP
|Chanderi
|Gopal Singh Chauhan
|INC
|Mungaoli
|Brajendra Singh Yadav
|BJP
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:52 AM
Counting to begin soon
Counting to begin soon