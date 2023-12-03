MP election results 2023 Live: Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi, Mungaoli

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dec 03, 2023 06:53 AM IST

Latest vote counting updates for the Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi, Mungaoli assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Guna Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC), Chanderi and Mungaoli assembly constituencies.

Guna is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It comprises of Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori,Guna (SC), Ashok Nagar (SC),Chanderi, Mungaoli

Counting to begin for Guna assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
ShivpuriCounting to begin-
PichhoreCounting to begin-
KolarasCounting to begin-
BamoriCounting to begin-
Guna (SC)Counting to begin-
Ashok Nagar (SC)Counting to begin-
ChanderiCounting to begin-
MungaoliCounting to begin-

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
ShivpuriYashodhara Raje ScindiaBJP
PichhoreK.P. Singh KakkajuINC
KolarasVirendra RaghueanshiBJP
BamoriMahendra Singh SisodiaBJP
Guna (SC)Gopilala JatavBJP
Ashok Nagar (SC)Jaipal Singh JajjiBJP
ChanderiGopal Singh ChauhanINC
MungaoliBrajendra Singh YadavBJP

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:52 AM

    Counting to begin soon

    Counting to begin soon

