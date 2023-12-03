MP election results 2023: CM house staffer congratulates Shivraj Chouhan; offers rose | Watch

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led in 162 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a staff at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house Radha Bai got emotional as she congratulated him and offered him a rose.

Chouhan, who is running from Budhni constituency, is currently leading by 60,522 votes. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video posted by news agencies on X, formerly Twitter, Radha is seen offering Chouhan a rose and getting emotional as the CM hugs her.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Chouhan, who is contesting from Budhni constituency, is currently leading by 60,522 votes.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chouhan said, “BJP is going to get a huge mandate. PM Modi is in the minds of the people in Madhya Pradesh... It is the victory of PM Modi's leadership. It is the result of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planning... Results do not come for one day, they come after continuous better work..”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “PM Modi held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. The double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the central government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts. Madhya Pradesh became a family...I had said earlier too that the BJP would get a comfortable and grand majority as people's love for us was visible everywhere”

As per the ongoing vote counting for the Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections, the ruling BJP appears poised to maintain its grip on power. The latest data from the Election Commission indicates that the saffron party is leading with 162 seats out of 230, while the Congress is ahead in 65 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Chhindwara, Congress' Kamal Nath was leading over BJP’s Vivek Sahu by 19,372 votes after two rounds of counting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail