MP files first case under new conversion law

The first case under the newly enacted MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 was registered against a 25-year-old man in Barwani area late night on Sunday, police said.

The accused, who is a truck driver and a resident of Palsud village, was arrested by police under the new law and under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said, “The woman alleged that the man met her four years ago. He hid his religion and raped her on the pretext of marriage. Recently, she came to know that he wanted to convert her When she confronted him, he beat her.” He added that a probe is underway.